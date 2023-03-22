Mexico play against Suriname at the Group Stage of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Mexico and Suriname meet in a game for the Group Stage of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Frank Essed Stadion in Paramaribo on March 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM (ET). The Mexicans want to rebuild their squad. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Nations League potential lineups.

The Mexicans have a new head coach and it is likely that they will build a new strategy during this tournament to fix any issues before starting international friendlies and other important games.

Henry Martin is one of the players who will not be available for this game against Suriname, but he will be able to play against Jamaica according to what Mexico's new head coach Diego Cocca said.

Mexico probable lineup

The good news for Mexico is that they won't have to play the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, but they need to build a strong team to play the current tournaments and show they are in good shape.

Other Mexican players who will not play against Suriname due to multiple reasons are Eduardo Lopez, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, Hirving Lozano, Raúl Jiménez, among others.

This is the likely Mexico’s lineup for this game: José Antonio Rodríguez, Israel Reyes, Julian Araujo, Gerardo Arteaga, Gilberto Sepulveda, Alfonso Gonzalez, Diego Lainez, Erick Gutierrez, Fernando Beltran, Roberto de la Rosa, Uriel Antuna.