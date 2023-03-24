Mexico clash with Jamaica at Estadio Azteca in the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League. Read here to check out the probable lineups for this long-awaited group stage match.

Mexico host Jamaica in a game with a lot at stake in the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League. The match is scheduled for Sunday, March 24, 2023 at 8 PM (ET). Here, you will find the probable lineups of both teams.

After a massive World Cup failure, Mexico started a new era under coach Diego Cocca with a 2-0 win at Suriname. However, the performance by the famous Tri was very disappointing. If Mexico lose at home against Jamaica, they will be officially eliminated from the Nations League without a chance to play in the Final Four.

Jamaica will try to pull a major upset against Mexico on the road. The Reggae Boyz already clinched a berth in the 2023 Gold Cup so they really have nothing to lose at Estadio Azteca. A victory will put them in the semifinals of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League.

Mexico probable lineup

Diego Cocca left twelve players in Mexico prior to the game on the road in Paramaribo against Suriname. That's why the stars are well rested for their first real challenge of 2023 facing Jamaica. A lot of changes will be made by Cocca in order to qualify for the Final Four.

Mexico's probable lineup against Jamaica: Guillermo Ochoa, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo, Jorge Sanchez, Edson Alvarez, Luis Chavez, Luis Romo, Orbelin Pineda, Henry Martin and Hirving Lozano.

Jamaica probable lineup

Jamaica had two friendly matches against Trinidad and Tobago before their visit to Estadio Azteca. In a huge advantage over Mexico, after no official game during the week, coach Heimir Hallgrímsson should present a stellar lineup.

Jamaica's probable lineup against Mexico: Jahmali Waite, Ethan Pinnock, Adrian Mariappa, Dexter Lembikisa, Richard King, Bobby Reid, Daniel Johnson, Kaheem Parris, Jamal Lowe, Shamar Nicholson and Leon Bailey.