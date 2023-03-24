Morocco will host Brazil at Grand Stade de Tanger in an international friendly game. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The world of soccer will be occupied by national teams for a few days. In this case, Morocco will play against Brazil at Grand Stade de Tanger in an international friendly game. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Morocco were the biggest surprise in last year’s World Cup. They had a tough road, but they were able to become the first African team to reach the semifinals thanks to their superb performance in Qatar. Their path included eliminating Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds, so they have already proved they can beat almost anybody.

Brazil instead were one of the most underwhelming squads in that event. They were expected to go for the title, although Croatia took them down in the penalty shootout of the quarterfinals. That early loss also meant the exit of Tite as head coach in a decision that may require some time for the Brazilians to adapt.

Morocco vs Brazil: Kick-Off Time

Morocco will take on Brazil at Grand Stade de Tanger in an international friendly game this Saturday, March 25.

Brazil: 7:00 PM

Israel: 1:00 AM (March 26)

Italy: 11:00 PM

Morocco: 10:00 PM

Norway: 11:00 PM

Poland: 11:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 11:00 PM

Sweden: 11:00 PM

Morocco vs Brazil: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Brazil: Band, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: Mola TV

Morocco: Arryadia

Norway: V Sport 3, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football