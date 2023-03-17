Motherwell and Rangers will face each other this Saturday, March 18 in what will be the Matchday 29 of the 2022/2023 Scottish Premiership. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The Motherwell locals currently occupy the 9th position in the championship, but they still have chances to reach the 6th position, with which they could play the championship zone and most importantly, avoid the second zone where it will be played to avoid direct relegation and position Playoffs for permanence.
They are 7 points behind St. Mirren, and they are looking to reach them, although they will not have it easy since their rivals are one of the candidates for the title, Rangers, who are in second position, 9 behind their archrivals Celtics. Of course, they want to go in search of a victory that brings them closer.
Motherwell vs Rangers: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Australia: 11:30 PM
Bangladesh: 6:30 PM
Belgium: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Canada: 7:30 AM
Croatia: 1:30 PM
Denmark: 1:30 PM
Egypt: 2:30 PM
France: 1:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 PM
Ghana: 12:30 PM
Greece: 1:30 PM
India: 6:00 PM
Indonesia: 8:30 PM
Ireland: 12:30 PM
Israel: 2:30 PM
Italy: 1:30 PM
Jamaica: 7:30 AM
Kenya: 3:30 PM
Malaysia: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Morocco: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 PM
New Zealand: 1:30 AM (March 19)
Nigeria: 1:30 PM
Norway: 1:30 PM
Philippines: 8:30 PM
Poland: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM
Scotland: 12:30 PM
Serbia: 1:30 PM
Singapore: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 2:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Sweden: 1:30 PM
Switzerland: 1:30 PM
UAE: 4:30 PM
UK: 12:30 PM
United States: 8:30 AM (ET)
Motherwell vs Rangers: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: sport1+
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event
Israel: 5Sport
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Mexico: Star+
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra
Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: sport1+
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
USA: Paramount+