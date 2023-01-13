Napoli achieved a historic victory by beating Juventus 5-1 in Matchday 18 of Serie A. Without a doubt, it will be one of those games that fans will not forget and here we will tell you what makes this victory so unique.

The story started even, just as this Matchday 18 game was expected to be. At 14 minutes, Osimhen scored the first for Napoli and at 39 Kvaratskhelia after an excellent collective play to make it 2-0. However, before concluding the first half, Angel Di Maria scored for the "Vecchia Signora".

With the 2-1 scoreline, it was expected that the second half was very intense, and it was, but only on Napoli's side, who with great authority scored 3 more goals through Rrahmani (55'), Osimhen (65'), and finally Elmas (72'). The locals thus reach 47 points and are more leaders than ever.

A unique match

Beating Juventus has always been difficult for any team in all of history. But beating him by scoring 5 goals is an even more complicated feat. In fact, since 1993 they had not conceded 5 goals. But also, it is the fourth time in all of history that Napoli has managed to mark him 5 times, and the first since 1990 (that is, for more than 30 years). The four occasions were:

Italian Cup 1977/1978: 5-0

Series A 1988/1989: 5-3

Super Copa di Lega 1990: 5-1

Serie A 2022/2023: 5-1

