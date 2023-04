Napoli will receive Salernitana for the Matchday 32 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Napoli will play against Salernitana this Saturday, April 29 in what will be the Matchday 31 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is the most important game of the weekend in Serie A as Napoli could once again be champions after more than 30 years. For this, two things must happen: win and Lazio lose or draw. The illusions in the Neapolitan team are more alive than ever.

Especially since their rivals will be Salernitana, a very irregular team but that in the season they have had many more bad performances than good ones. However, they have managed to get away from the relegation zone and of course they will look to keep getting points to keep their distance.

Napoli vs Salernitana: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (April 30)

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Canada: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 3:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 AM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (April 30)

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Philippines: 9:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Napoli vs Salernitana: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Maximo 360, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: Movistar Laliga, Movistar Laliga 2, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport 10, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports