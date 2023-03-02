Tigres UANL will visit Necaxa at Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes on Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Necaxa have struggled so much this season that they are in the bottom five. They need to improve quickly if they want to finish well since they only have two wins in nine games. Something that could work in their favor is that they scored in every match.

The standings show Tigres UANL as a top title contender this year. They are only four points behind the leader, but they will need to get back after falling a few days ago. Their record includes just one defeat in nine matchups proving how consistent they usually are.

Necaxa vs Tigres UANL: Kick-Off Time

Necaxa will take on Tigres UANL at Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes on Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Friday, March 3.

Mexico: 7:05 PM

United States: 8:05 PM (ET)

Necaxa vs Tigres UANL: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico: VIX+, Afizzionados

United States: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, VIX+, TUDN USA