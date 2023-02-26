There has been speculation that Lionel Messi would return to Barcelona or transfer to MLS side Inter Miami when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ends this summer. And now, thanks to his ex-colleague Sergio Aguero, we may know which club the superstar signs with next.

Recent rumors have indicated that Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi is hesitant to agree a contract extension with the Parisian side as he mulls his future in France. PSG are now in a commanding position to win Ligue 1, but their UEFA Champions League hopes have taken a hit following the disappointing loss to Bayern in the first leg of their last 16 matchup.

By the conclusion of the season, the 35-year-old's current contract will have expired, leaving his future up in the air. Christophe Galtier's team were sure he would sign an extension before the World Cup, but Argentina's victory seems to have swayed his choice.

Due to rumors that he wants to return to Barcelona, the Red-and-Blues may have to struggle to maintain their great player. There were rumors that club president Joan Laporta met with Messi's father this month in Spain. Yet despite this, it has been suggested that the World Cup winner might be interested in playing outside of Europe.

What does Lionel Messi's future hold according to Sergio Aguero?

Now Sergio Aguero, Messi's former national team teammate, has stepped into the debate by suggesting that the 35-year-old may return to the club that launched his career. Brazilian outlet UOL quoted the former Manchester City striker as saying, "He is seriously considering the possibility of playing for Newell's."

The Argentine started his career as a ball boy for Newell's Old Boys and then spent five years in the academy there before being snatched up by Barcelona and enrolled in the club's renowned La Masia program. This summer, he will likely make a return visit to the Rosario-based club to participate in a friendly in honor of his close friend, Maxi Rodriguez.

Interestingly, it is Maxi Rodriguez who responded promptly to Aguero's 'announcement', saying, “Kun is Kun. He can't keep quiet. We will see. It is hard to talk about this because then a giant ball of rumors is made. Let's wait and see what happens. We will not get ahead of the facts.”