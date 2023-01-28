The Mexico national team member Guillermo Ochoa has made a quick impact at Italian side Salernitana, where he has surpassed all other goalkeepers in 2023 in terms of saves made.

When a soccer team wins, the goalkeeper is generally hailed as a hero. Any team would be lost without this player because of the impact he or she may have on the outcome of a game with a single save or by making the one error that ends up costing the team the game.

Emiliano Martinez's stop in the nick of time in the extra period of the 2022 World Cup Final in Qatar will go down in history as one of the most thrilling moments of the tournament. Martinez also performed well in the penalty shootout for Argentina.

Meanwhile, Barcelona is now atop La Liga, three points ahead of second-place Real Madrid, thanks in large part to Marc-Andre ter Stegen's extraordinary performance in goal. As unbelievable as it seems, his level head on the field has been a major factor in the Blaugrana's defensive success, as they have allowed only six goals in 16 games.

Ochoa boasts more saves than any other goalkeeper in Europe's top five leagues in 2023

Since joining Italian club Salernitana last winter from Club America, Guillermo Ochoa has excelled in his first few outings. The Mexican goalkeeper has made 26 saves, more than any other Serie A shot-stopper, and has been named Man of the Match twice.

Furthermore, Serie A statistics show that Ochoa has more saves than any other European goalie. The 37-year-old goalie has allowed 13 goals while making 26 saves from inside the penalty area.

After starting goalkeeper Luigi Sepe went down with a calf injury, Salernitana chose to sign Ochoa on a six-month deal. If the Mexican goalie appears in 12 games throughout the season, the Serie A side will be required to offer him a two-year contract extension.