Not only has Chelsea had a rough start to the season, but their 2-0 loss at Tottenham has cast additional questions on the future of manager Graham Potter. Based on the metrics, despite spending €611m since last summer, they are the 'poorest' team in all of England's top four divisions.

Last weekend, Chelsea lost a disappointing 2-0 to London rivals Tottenham, making it just one win in their past 11 matches across all competitions. With 14 games remaining, the Blues are now in the 10th position, and a massive 14 points below the coveted UEFA Champions League spots.

While they are 13 points clear of the last-placed Southampton in the Premier League rankings, the Blues are currently closer to the club in 20th place than the top four. As the team's poor performance has continued, pressure on Graham Potter from fans has grown.

The following games will determine whether or not The English boss gets to keep his job at the Stamford Bridge. However, it's safe to say that few individuals are optimistic about his chances of success given the team's performances under his leadership.

What makes Chelsea the weakest team in all English divisions?

The soccer statistics website OptaJoe has provided some insight into Chelsea's poor performance under the former Brighton manager. Their research indicates that the Blues are now the worst team in all of England's four professional divisions.

"In a run that started on November 6th, Chelsea have scored 6 goals across their last 15 games in all competitions, the fewest of any side in England's top four tiers. Over the same period, Manchester United have scored 50 goals, including 18 goals from Marcus Rashford. Contrast," a tweet has read.

No one in west London will be happy with the squad's record of being the bottom in the top four divisions (92 teams) in English soccer in terms of goals scored. Given the absurdly huge size of the Blues' roster, this development defies explanation. By the looks of things, the €611 million that has been spent since last summer was not planned out very well. It has cost them dearly, as friction inside the team is beginning to show.