New York City FC and Comunicaciones meet in the Quarterfinals of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The home team has a probably easy path to the next round. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

New York City FC must seize the opportunity to play an underdog like Communications to advance to the next stage of the tournament. In the round of 16 NYCFC were deadly against Santos de Guapiles winning against them in two legs 2-0 and 4-0.

Communications are underdogs but they eliminated a top notch MLS team, Colorado Rapids, after two tough games where both teams won each game 1-0, the winner of the round was defined on penalty kicks and Communications won 4-3.

New York City FC vs Comunicaciones: Date

New York City FC and Comunicaciones play for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 8 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The visitors know how to play defense and know the weaknesses of the MLS teams, the home team must play with precision from the first minute.

New York City FC vs Comunicaciones: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch New York City FC vs Comunicaciones at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals, New York City FC and Comunicaciones at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Tuesday, March 8, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, TUDN USA

