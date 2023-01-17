New Zealand take on USWNT today at Sky Stadium in Wellington for the 2023 International Friendly. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

New Zealand vs USWNT: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 International Friendly in your country today

New Zealand and USWNT meet today in the 2023 International Friendly. This game will take place at Sky Stadium in Wellington. The American women want to start the new year with a victory.. Here is all the detailed information about this International Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

New Zealand will play two games against the USWNT at home in two different stadiums, the two games are part of a round of five friendly games before the start of the 2023 FIFA Women World Cup in New Zealand.

USWNT are big favorites for the upcoming World Cup, but the American women lost three friendly games between October and November 2022. After these friendly games, the USWNT will play in the SheBelieves Cup in United States.

New Zealand vs USWNT: Kick-Off Time

New Zealand and USWNT play for the 2023 International Friendly on Tuesday, January 17 at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

New Zealand: 4:05 PM January 18

United States: 10:05 PM

New Zealand vs USWNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

United States: HBO Max