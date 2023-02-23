Newcastle and Brighton had been scheduled to face off on Saturday for the Matchday 25 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. However, the game was eventually rescheduled. Here, find out why!

This weekend's 2022-23 Premier League Matchday 25 clash between Newcastle and Brighton has been postponed until a later date. It was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, but it has been canceled, as officially confirmed.

The Saudi-backed powerhouses are now sitting in the fifth position on the table with 41 points, one less than Tottenham. The next weeks provide the Magpies with an opportunity to mount a comeback and secure a top-four finish, but they must first defeat some challenging opponents.

Meanwhile, the Seagulls dropped to seventh after seeing their five-game league winning streak snapped by Fulham. Check out the reason why the Newcastle vs Brighton matchup was rescheduled to another date.

Why was the Newcastle vs Brighton match postponed?

The Premier League game between Newcastle vs Brighton at the St James' Park was postponed due to the fact that the Magpies will come against Manchester United in the EFL Cup Final this weekend. The 2021-22 Carabao Cup Final will take place on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Wembley Stadium in London.

This means a new date must be found for this fixture, however, no decision has been made as of yet. Both clubs already have weekend games booked for the remainder of the season, thus the rescheduled match will most likely be played during the week.

This year's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign takes up in the last two weeks of March. Following that, the next two Mondays in April (10th and 17th) are free since neither team have a game scheduled. There are potentially four open midweek dates in May, however, this will depend on whether Premier League matches are picked for live TV broadcast.