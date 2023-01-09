For the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup quarterfinals, Newcastle will play against Leicester City. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Newcastle and Leicester City will face each other for the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup quarterfinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Canada you can follow all the action of this game through DAZN.

It will be one of the most interesting games of the quarterfinals of this 2022/2023 Carabao Cup as two teams currently playing in the Premier League face each other. On the one hand will be Leicester City, a team that this season is fighting to maintain the category. They are only two points above Everton, the last ones that are losing the category.

Of course, this Carabao Cup is the only chance for "The foxes" to win something. But they won't have it easy as their rivals are one of the best teams in the Premier League right now. Newcastle are third with 35 points, a bit behind Arsenal's 44. They are favorites in this game, but they will have to prove it in the match.

Newcastle vs Leicester City: Kick-Off Time

Newcastle will face Leicester City for the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup this Tuesday, January 10 at the St James park Stadium in Newcastle, England.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (January 11)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 11)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (January 11)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 11)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (January 11)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 11)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 11)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 11)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 11)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Newcastle vs Leicester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

France: beIN Sports MAX 4, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

International: Bet365

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Talksport 2 Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Football, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Mexico: Star+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, DAZN

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Play Caribbean

Uganda: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, Talksport 2 Radio UK, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

USA: ESPN+

