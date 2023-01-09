Newcastle and Leicester City will face each other for the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup quarterfinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Canada you can follow all the action of this game through DAZN.
It will be one of the most interesting games of the quarterfinals of this 2022/2023 Carabao Cup as two teams currently playing in the Premier League face each other. On the one hand will be Leicester City, a team that this season is fighting to maintain the category. They are only two points above Everton, the last ones that are losing the category.
Of course, this Carabao Cup is the only chance for "The foxes" to win something. But they won't have it easy as their rivals are one of the best teams in the Premier League right now. Newcastle are third with 35 points, a bit behind Arsenal's 44. They are favorites in this game, but they will have to prove it in the match.
Newcastle vs Leicester City: Kick-Off Time
Newcastle will face Leicester City for the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup this Tuesday, January 10 at the St James park Stadium in Newcastle, England.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (January 11)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 11)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (January 11)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 11)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (January 11)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 11)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 11)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 11)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 11)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Newcastle vs Leicester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
France: beIN Sports MAX 4, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
International: Bet365
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Talksport 2 Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Football, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Mexico: Star+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra
Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, DAZN
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Play Caribbean
Uganda: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, Talksport 2 Radio UK, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
USA: ESPN+