Neymar had a terrible evening against Montpellier, as he had to be substituted after just 20 minutes of play for Paris Saint-Germain due to an injury. Read here to know how long is he out and whether he will miss the clash against Bayern in the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain's poor play in recent weeks has heightened tensions between the team and its ardent supporters. Even if they won a critical game on Sunday against Lille, there is major worry over Neymar's injury.

In Sunday's dramatic match at the Parc Des Princes, the Ligue 1 leaders defeated Lille 4-3 thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe (twice), Lionel Messi, and Neymar. So far this season, the Brazillian has scored 13 goals and assisted on 11 in a total of 19 games.

But it wasn't all roses; as pictures on social media indicate, Neymar had to be stretchered out in the second half when his ankle got into an unnatural position. The 31-year-old groaned as he went sprawling to the ground, writhing in anguish as he screamed out in agony. After he realized he couldn't make it off the field on his own two feet, he finally agreed to be carried off on a stretcher.

What is Neymar's injury status with PSG?

The extent of the injury is yet unknown, however, Neymar was stretchered from the field while showing obvious indications of discomfort. French supporters and the rest of the globe will immediately think about the second leg of the UUEFA Champions League last 16 versus Bayern, which will take place at the Allianz Arena on March 8.

According to official information, the winger has a sprained ankle, and today's MRI showed no sign of a fracture. PSG also said a fresh ligament evaluation will be performed in the next 48 hours.

Next up for PSG is a trip to Marseille, a match that should be very challenging for them, especially without the Brazilian in the lineup. Although he will be out for that clash, the French daily L'Equipe reports that he may be available against Bayern. His appearance versus the German champions still holds promise.

The report adds that Neymar's entourage is anticipating that he will be out for around two to three weeks. But, the French football programme Telefoot have a different story, saying that the superstar won't be able to play on March 8.