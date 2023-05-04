The fans of Paris Saint-Germain have gone to the streets to vent their anger at the present club's predicament and have specifically targeted Lionel Messi and Neymar as targets. After what happened on Wednesday, the Brazilian was visibly shaken up, as he seemed to 'like' an Instagram post that described the team as "small".

Protesting Paris Saint-Germain supporters gathered Wednesday in front of the team's headquarters to voice their displeasure. They were quite vocal about how they felt about the board and a number of stars, notably Lionel Messi and Neymar.

However, the protests by the Red-and-Blues fans were not limited to the club's headquarters. They also made the trip to Neymar's home. It's a well-known fact that the Brazilian ace has taken a lot of heat from the club's supporters over the years.

There have been many instances of booing directed towards him during home matches at the Parc des Princes, the most recent of which occurred during the team's first game after being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League last 16. Despite the fact that he has been plagued by ailments all season, PSG devotees nevertheless visited his home to demand that he quit the club.

How did Neymar react to PSG fans' protests?

Fans' displeasure with the team's high-profile acquisitions was made plain with chants of "Neymar get lost" and other anti-player chants. In the latest development, Neymar seems to have liked an Instagram post that referred to Paris Saint-Germain as a 'small club'.

On Wednesday, an Instagram user with the handle "ofuiclear" released a video in which he reacted to footage showing PSG ultras demonstrating outside Neymar's house, demanding the 31-year-old leaves.

"The difference between being great and having greatness! PSG has lacked and is lacking, its fans have lacked and are lacking! Having history is not optional, position yourself as great and have the attitude of greatness is within reach! They were SMALL!”, is what the Instagram post's caption says.

A snapshot posted on Neymar's Instagram story subsequently included the words "Don't allow for people to put you in their storm, but put them in your peace."