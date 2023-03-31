Recently, ChatGPT, an AI platform, determined the eleven greatest players in the history of football/soccer. Yet, Ronaldo Nazario, Iker Casillas, Neymar, Roberto Carlos, and a host of others are noticeably absent from this list.

In 2023, artificial intelligence is exploding, and ChatGPT is one of the most popular AI tools out there. Some supporters have taken this information and used it to settle a long-standing argument over soccer.

For numerous years, sports enthusiasts have passionately fought over the topic of "who are the greatest players of all time?" by throwing about various names. It's a hypothetical inquiry with no objectively correct response.

Fans are almost unanimous in their belief that just a few great players, notably Pele, Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo, deserve to even be considered for this list. With the use of artificial intelligence (AI), the sports website Score 90 invited ChatGPT to recommend their finest XI of all time, and the results have since gone viral online.

Which is soccer's best XI of all time according to ChatGPT?

The legendary Gianluigi Buffon of Italy has been selected to start in goal despite being 45 years old and playing for Parma in Serie B. Cafu, the Brazilian captain who led his team to the 2002 World Cup, plays right defender. Central defenders Franco Baresi of Italy and Franz Beckenbauer of Germany, both legends in their own right, are in the center of defense.

Left back for the squad is Milan's great Paolo Maldini. Meanwhile, Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane is located in the middle of the pitch among legends like Johan Cruyff and Diego Maradona. The late, great Pele is upfront, attacking with today's all-stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

It's worth noting that several prominent players, such as Ronaldo Nazario, Iker Casillas, Neymar, Roberto Carlos, Alfredo Di Stefano, Lev Yashin, Daniel Passarella, and many more, are glaringly absent from this list.