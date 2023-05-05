With the use of artificial intelligence, Transfermarkt have identified La Liga's top eleven players of all time. Some notable names are missing, however: Zinedine Zidane, Luka Modric, Ronaldo Nazario, Raul, Ronaldinho, and many more.

The best players in the world have traditionally come via Spain's most popular league, La Liga. It has a long and storied history, dating back more than a century, and has seen several legendary athletes play for its prestigious teams.

With so much incredible footballing talent having played in La Liga throughout the years, picking the Best XI is a daunting undertaking. Many players have all left permanent imprints on the Spanish game and are indicative of the finest that the league has to offer.

In response to a request from Transfermarkt, ChatGPT has compiled a list honoring the league's greatest players. These exceptional players will go down in Spanish football history as figures who changed the game forever. In addition, they would be unstoppable on the field due to their outstanding combination of ability, inventiveness, and goalscoring power.

What is La Liga's best XI of all time according to ChatGPT?

Iker Casillas, the all-time great goalkeeper for Real Madrid, has been chosen to start in goal. The back four consists of current Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos, former Spain internationals Carles Puyol, Fernando Hierro, and Roberto Carlos.

Three of Barcelona's all-time best players—Johan Cruyff, Xavi Hernandez, and Andres Iniesta—man the center of the field. Telmo Zarra, who passed away in 2006, is shown in the starting lineup with modern greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. There are a number of notable players that were left off the list, including Zinedine Zidane, Luka Modric, Ronaldo Nazario, Raul, Ronaldinho, and many more.

Take a look at the lineup: