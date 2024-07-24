Jalen Hurts has been a remarkable quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, but his recent struggles with the team have put his future with the NFC East club in jeopardy.

The Philadelphia Eagles have experienced a roller coaster of emotions recently. Over the summer, uncertainty surrounded Jalen Hurts as he faced several issues with the club and its coaching staff.

During the 2020 NFL Draft, the Eagles decided to select a quarterback in the second round. At No. 53, the NFC East club chose Jalen Hurts, a talented player from Oklahoma, one of the most prestigious colleges in the United States.

Oklahoma convinced Hurts to leave Alabama and join their team for his final college year. This move paid off well for him, as it seems this decision was key to his earlier-than-expected selection in the NFL Draft.

Jalen Hurts clears the air on his relationship with Nick Sirianni

During the summer, several reports suggested that the relationship between Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni was completely broken. These rumors emerged following multiple confrontations between the quarterback and the head coach during the 2023 NFL season.

On the sidelines, cameras caught Nick Sirianni having issues with both A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts. According to reports, the head coach had lost the locker room, and his decisions were making the players uncomfortable.

However, it seems that those reports were not entirely true. While they may have had several confrontations, Jalen Hurts has cleared the air on this matter, revealing that they have a strong relationship focused on achieving success in the near future.

“I think we’re in a great place. I think any time you have any frustration, any time you have any adversity you have to overcome, it’s supposed to test you,” Hurts said on Wednesday. “I think it’s a matter of being on the same page. If you’re on the same page we maybe would have accomplished the things we would have. We didn’t, but that’s a learning experience.

“I think it’s as simple as if I made it happen, I can make it happen. This team has made it happen before, there’s no doubt that we can make it happen again, but it takes what it takes. It takes being together.”

Hurts and Sirianni have yet to win a Super Bowl. However, it seems they have resolved their issues and moved past them to become the dominant team that everyone still expects.

What is Jalen Hurts’ contract with the Philadelphia Eagles?

The Philadelphia Eagles appear to have a reliable quarterback for years to come. Last offseason, the NFC East team decided to give Jalen Hurts a lucrative extension, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.

On April 17, 2023, Jalen Hurts agreed to a 5-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles. He is currently the sixth highest-paid quarterback in the league, as five other quarterbacks have signed more lucrative extensions since.