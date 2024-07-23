Kylian Mbappe, the newly minted Real Madrid star, will not be suiting up for France in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Here’s why the soccer phenom is absent from this major event.

After a disappointing performance at UEFA Euro 2024, the French national team is eager to make a comeback and secure their second Olympic gold in soccer, with their first being in Los Angeles in 1984. Unfortunately, they’ll have to chase this goal without their captain, Kylian Mbappe.

The reason for Mbappe’s absence is Real Madrid’s refusal to release him for the Olympic Games. Since the Olympics are not part of the official FIFA competition calendar, clubs are not obligated to allow their players to participate. Real Madrid, wanting their new superstar to focus on his first preseason under Carlo Ancelotti, decided not to let him join the French squad.

In a press conference, Mbappe stated, “I will not participate in the Olympic Games, it’s the truth. My club has a very clear position and I also understand it: I can’t join the team in September, it’s not the best start for an adventure. I wish the best to the French national team and I will watch all the games as just another fan.”

France’s roster for Paris 2024 Olympics

Here is the complete list of players at Thierry Henry’s disposal for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games:

Goalkeepers

Obed Nkambadio (Paris FC)

Guillaume Restes (Toulouse)

Defenders

Loïc Badé (Sevilla)

Bradley Locko (Brest)

Castello Lukeba (Leipzig)

Soungoutou Magassa (Monaco)

Kiliann Sildillia (Friburgo)

Adrien Truffert (Rennes)

Midfielders

Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco)

Joris Chotard (Montepellier)

Desire Doue (Rennes)

Manu Kone (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Enzo Millot (Stuttgart)

Forwards

Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

Arnaud Kalimuendo (Rennes)

Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon)

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

France’s schedule for Paris 2024 Olympics

France is in Group A alongside the United States, Guinea, and New Zealand. They will debut on Wednesday, July 24, against the United States, then face Guinea on Saturday, July 27, and conclude the group stage against New Zealand on Tuesday, July 30.