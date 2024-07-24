United States U20 face Costa Rica U20 for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. Find out everything you need to know about this game, the kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

The United States U20 squad is set to clash with Costa Rica U20 in Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. Soccer fans across the USA should mark their calendars for this pivotal matchup, as it promises to be a must-watch affair. Stay tuned for live updates on kickoff times and streaming options to catch all the excitement as it unfolds.

The stage is set for the most anticipated clash among fans as the two frontrunners in Group A square off in a showdown that could determine the group leader. The United States U20 team, one of the tournament favorites, enters the match with an impeccable record, having won their first two games with an astounding 13-0 goal difference. A draw would suffice for the Americans, but they’re clearly aiming for a perfect run in the group stage.

On the other side, Costa Rica U20 know that a win would catapult them to the top of the group, while a draw would secure them second place. Their primary objective will be to avoid defeat, and if the opportunity arises, they’ll push for a win. This high-stakes encounter promises to be a thrilling battle with significant implications for both teams.

When will the United States U20 vs Costa Rica U20 match be played?

In Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage, the United States U20 squad is gearing up for a showdown against Costa Rica U20 this Thursday, July 25, with kickoff slated for 10:00 PM (ET).

United States U20 vs Costa Rica U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch United States U20 vs Costa Rica U20 in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship showdown between the United States U20 and Costa Rica U20, streaming live on Fubo with a free trial across the USA. Soccer fans can also tune into the intense action on ViX, TUDN, and Fox Sports.