At the highest level of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo has played with legends of the sport. Now he has picked his finest eleven football players that he spared the field with, with one shocking selection and one equally stunning absence.

Throughout his career, Cristiano Ronaldo has shared the field with a plethora of other outstanding athletes. As a result of his fortunate career path, the veteran has played alongside some of the sport's all-time greats during his time at top sides like Real Madrid, Juventus, and two spells at Manchester United.

Choosing one's top eleven players may be challenging for most people, but for Ronaldo, the possibilities are, unlimited. Therefore, selecting the best XI would be a formidable challenge for the current Al-Nassr main star and team captain.

However, the 38-year-old has made an effort to do so. He may have stunned Los Blancos supporters by excluding a key contributor to the club's recent UEFA Champions League success when Zinedine Zidane was the manager.

What does Cristiano Ronaldo's best XI of teammates look like?

In a recent interview with Goal Arabia, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner listed his all-time favorite eleven teammates. Ronaldo's starting lineup included Iker Casillas in goal, followed by a rock-solid defensive quartet of Sergio Ramos, Rio Ferdinand, Giorgio Chiellini, and Marcelo.

He then went alongside United legend Paul Scholes and Real Madrid stars Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the middle of the field. Finally, a potent offensive trio of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, and Wayne Rooney rounds out a fantastic lineup.

Given that the relationship with Rooney had seemed to be deteriorating in recent months, his selection may come as a surprise. Stranger yet is the absence of Casemiro, as they shared playing time at both Real Madrid and Manchester United.

The Brazilian midfielder, who can boast of lifting a total of five Champions League trophies in his career, was a crucial cog in Real Madrid's success for most of Ronaldo's stay at Santiago Bernabeu. As a result, the Portuguese veteran's decision to leave Casemiro off his Best XI selection is up for debate.