The Spanish LaLiga clasico is reportedly heading to the United States in the summer, but it won’t be in Los Angeles or New York.

Not in LA or NY: Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly to do battle in other major US city

Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly finalizing a deal to bring the Spanish derby to the United States in the summer. According to sources at ESPN the game would not head to the typical soccer hubs of the United States, Miami, New York, or Los Angeles.

Rather the Spanish clasico would head to Texas at the end of July, 29th to be exact, and be played at the famous Cotton Bowl in Dallas. It would be the third Spanish clasico to be played in the US.

The Cotton Bowl is a historic arena that has hosted various 1994 World Cup matches and has been home to legendary NFL team the Dallas Cowboys.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona at the Cotton Bowl

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have yet to announce their preseason schedule, but all signs indicate that both clubs will head to the United States in the summer.

The Cotton Bowl itself can house up to 92,100 fans and was one of the venues of the 1994 World Cup. The Cotton Bowl played host to six games notably Argentina - Bulgaria and the quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Brazil.