Olympiacos will play against PAOK this Wednesday, April 5 for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 Super League Greece 1 championship zone. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The championship zone is more interesting than ever as there are several teams competing for first place. At the moment, there are two leaders, Panathinaikos and AEK, both teams with 63 points, but they are closely followed by the two teams that face each other in this game.

On the one hand there will be the locals, Olympiacos, who have 60 points so they are only 3 below the two leaders and of course they will try to match them. However, it will not be easy since on the other side there will be another of the teams that seek to fight at the top, PAOK, who with 57 points are 6 from the top of the standings and will seek a victory that will bring them closer.

Olympiacos vs PAOK: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 5:00 AM (April 6)

Cyprus: 9:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Olympiacos vs PAOK: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Cyprus: Cablenet Sports 2

Greece: ERT Sports

International: Bet365