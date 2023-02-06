Olympique Marseille will play against PSG in what will be the 2022/2023 Coupe de France round of 16. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

Olympique Marseille will face Paris Saint-Germain in what will be the 2022/2023 Coupe de France round of 16. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this interesting game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in the United States through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

A new edition of "Le Classique" will take place in the round of 16 of the Coupe de France. And it is not only about the two archrivals, but also about the two best teams in Ligue 1 in this 2022/2023 season (PSG the leaders, and Olympique Marseille, their immediate pursuers). That is why it will be a game that no fan should miss.

On the local side, they come from losing to Nice in their last game, which meant that they were a bit far from the top of the standings. There for the moment, their rivals Paris Saint-Germain, are very comfortable and it seems difficult for them to take that position. They are the main candidates to win this tournament and perhaps here they have their most complicated game.

Olympique Marseille probable lineup

Amine Harit remains out with a serious injury. Eric Bailly will comply and his defense partner Leonardo Balerdi will also be out due to different sanctions.

Olympique Marseille possible lineup: Lopez; Mbemba, Gigot, Kolasinac; Clauss, Guendouzi, Rongier, Tavares; Malinovskyi, Payet; Vitinha.

PSG probable lineup

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Sergio Ramos will be out due to different injuries. Presnel Kimpembe is not yet ready to return from his Achilles tendon problem, despite returning to training. Who will be available is Marco Verratti.

PSG possible lineup: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Bernat; Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Fabian; Vitinha; Messi, Ekitike.

