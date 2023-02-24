Olympique Marseille will host PSG at Stade Vélodrome on Matchday 25 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Check out the potential lineups for both teams.

[Watch Olympique Marseille vs PSG online free in the US on FuboTV]

Olympique Marseille are probably the best team in France right now based on their recent performances. They are five points behind their opponent, but they are on a great stretch of nine wins, two ties and only one loss in their last 12 league games.

PSG should be in control since they are the leaders. On Sunday they were able to beat Lille 4-3 at home, although that wasn’t easy because they needed a Lionel Messi goal on the aggregate to get the victory after struggling throughout the match.

Olympique Marseille lineup

Olympique Marseille are playing very well in Ligue 1, so there shouldn’t be many modifications to the lineup for this game. But there is one player that head coach Igor Tudor must replace since Chancel Mbemba won’t be available because he is suspended. His place will be taken by Eric Bailly.

Olympique Marseille probable lineup: Pau Lopez; Sead Kolasinac, Eric Bailly, Leonardo Balerdi; Jonathan Clauss, Valentin Rongier, Jordan Veretout, Nuno Tavares; Cengiz Under, Ruslan Malinovskyi; and Alexis Sánchez.

PSG lineup

PSG get with some doubts in the lineup for having many players injured. Neymar is out of the match for an ankle injury that could sideline him for three weeks. The other players that may be game-time decisions are Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes and Nordi Mukiele.

PSG probable lineup: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Nordi Mukiele, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Juan Bernat; Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira, Vitor Ferreira; Lionel Messi, Hugo Ekitike, and Kylian Mbappe.