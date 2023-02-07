Olympique Marseille will play against Paris Saint-Germain for the 2022-2023 Coupe de France. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Olympique Marseille vs PSG: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Coupe de France in your country

Olympique Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain will face each other this Wednesday, February 8 at the in what will be the round of 16 of the 2022/2023 Coupe de France. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It could almost be said that it is an anticipated final. Not only is this a new edition of "Le Classique", but they are also the two best teams so far in the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season. That is why this will be a game that no one should miss anymore. It will be very intense and disturbing as this important French Soccer Derby usually is.

On one side will be the locals, Olympique de Marseille, who are in second place in Ligue 1 but 8 points behind the leaders, Paris Saint-Germain. With that difference, the Coupe de France is possibly the only real chance of being champions for the Marseillaise team, but those from Paris are favorites and want to assert their favoritism.

Olympique Marseille vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:10 PM

Australia: 7:10 AM (February 9)

Brazil: 5:10 PM

Canada: 3:10 PM

France: 9:10 PM

Germany: 9:10 PM

Greece: 9:10 PM

Israel: 10:10 PM

New Zealand: 9:10 AM (February 9)

Portugal: 8:10 PM

United States: 3:10 PM (ET)

Olympique Marseille vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada, fuboTV Canada

France: France 3, Free, Molotov, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: Magenta Sports

Greece: Action 24

International: Bet365

Israel: Sport 3, Sport 4

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus

