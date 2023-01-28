Ousmane Dembele finally was one of the key players for FC Barcelona, but the French star suffered a major injury against Girona. Read here to know how long is he out.

FC Barcelona are living one of their best moments of the season. The team just won the Spanish Super Cup against archrival Real Madrid, they are currently in first place of the 2022-2023 La Liga and advanced to the semifinals in the traditional Spanish Cup (Copa del Rey).

Though FC Barcelona once more failed to reach the Round of 16 in the Champions League, they still have hopes to collect an international title as the favorites to win the 2022-2023 Europa League. In what's clearly a rebuliding process under coach Xavi Hernandez, the club gradually seem to be back on track.

One of the key pieces to achieve that is Ousmane Dembele. The French wing has been sensational in the last months helping FC Barcelona to have a great attack with names such as Pedri, Gavi or Robert Lewandowski. However, injuries have been the huge problem in Ousmane Dembele's career. So, here we go again.

What's Ousmane Dembele injury status with FC Barcelona?

Ousmane Dembele left the field in minute 26' during the match between FC Barcelona and Girona in La Liga. The French player made a sprint and immediately stopped after feeling a little pain on his left leg. Dembele informed he wasn't able to continue and Pedri took his place on the field.

In a career filled with injuries, Ousmane Dembele had finally accumulated more than a 100 hundred appearances without medical issues. He even was fully healthy for France during the Qatar 2022 World Cup. However, there might be some bad news for him and FC Barcelona.

The first medical diagnosis says that Ousmane Dembele will be out at least three weeks after a muscular problem in his left leg. Further tests will be taken back in Barcelona to ensure it's not something more severe. Nevertheless, with this diagnosis, Dembele at least will miss these matches in La Liga: Sevilla, Villarreal and Cadiz.

The biggest situation for FC Barcelona comes at the Europa League playoffs. Ousmane Dembele might miss the entire series against Manchester United in a matchup between two of the hottest teams in Europe. The first leg is scheduled for February 16 and the second leg will be played one week later. There's a ticket to the Round of 16 on the line.