Strange scenes took place on Sunday at the Parc des Princes as PSG technical advisor Luis Campos walked down to the sidelines in the final minutes of the dramatic win over Lille. Here's what coach Christophe Galtier had to say about it.

Paris Saint-Germain are not going through the best of times. And that looked crystal clear on Sunday, even if Lionel Messi saved the day with a free-kick winner in the dying seconds against Lille.

If the Argentine star hadn't scored that winner, things would be even worse at the Parc des Princes. PSG came from a string of bad results, including a home defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, and the mood at the club is far from great.

Their last game showed that something's cleary wrong inside the building, since technical director Luis Campos left his seat to show up on the sidelines, next to the home bench. Christophe Galtier, however, later downplayed the situation.

Christophe Galtier downplays Luis Campos' behavior in PSG's win over Lille

“I’m in front of him, so I can’t see behind. Of course there are images that circulate. Luis is a passionate, competitive man, a great desire to succeed collectively," Galtier said, via Get French Football News.

"Luis is part of the technical and sporting team, and I have no problem with that because there is no intervention on a technical or tactical level. There is passion," the Paris Saint-Germain coach added.

It was a nerve-racking game for PSG on Sunday. Though Kylian Mbappe and Neymar put the hosts in front early in the game, the visitors eventually bounced back. At some point, PSG were trailing 2-3.

That's when Campos lost it, leaving his box to get closer to the action. Many felt it was a clear sign of disrespect to Galtier's authority, but the coach didn't make a big thing out of it. Only time will tell whether this was just an isolated episode or a sign that something is broken inside PSG.