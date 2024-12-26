NCAAB News: Cooper Flagg makes 'sad' admission about Christmas present

The Duke Blue Devils got an early Christmas gift. Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 recruit in the nation, committed to play for them last season, choosing them over multiple blue-collar programs.

The early returns have been remarkable. Even though some have been disappointed with his three-point shooting, he’s still been a great all-around player for Jon Scheyer’s team.

Of course, being the biggest name on campus, he was the target of countless ads and posts for the Holiday season. One of them, however, wasn’t happy at all, as he recalled the time his brother broke the dirt bike he had just gotten as a present.

Cooper Flagg recalls his worst Christmas story

“My older brother broke it because he was too big and sat on it and broke the tire. That was sad, but it was fun while it lasted,” he told Duke’s social media department.

Well, if that’s the worst thing one can remember of his childhood, then that person has had a pretty good life so far. And it’s only going to get much better for him.

Flagg is still slated to be the first-overall pick in the NBA Draft, and even if that’s not the case, it’s safe to say that he’ll have more than enough money to buy as many dirt bikes as he wants.