NCAAB News: Cooper Flagg makes 'sad' admission about Christmas present

Duke star Cooper Flagg is about to make all his dreams come true. Back then, however, he got his heartbroken on Christmas.

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after a dunk against the Lincoln Lions
© Grant Halverson/Getty ImagesCooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after a dunk against the Lincoln Lions

By Ernesto Cova

The Duke Blue Devils got an early Christmas gift. Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 recruit in the nation, committed to play for them last season, choosing them over multiple blue-collar programs.

The early returns have been remarkable. Even though some have been disappointed with his three-point shooting, he’s still been a great all-around player for Jon Scheyer’s team.

Of course, being the biggest name on campus, he was the target of countless ads and posts for the Holiday season. One of them, however, wasn’t happy at all, as he recalled the time his brother broke the dirt bike he had just gotten as a present.

Cooper Flagg recalls his worst Christmas story

“My older brother broke it because he was too big and sat on it and broke the tire. That was sad, but it was fun while it lasted,” he told Duke’s social media department.

Cooper Flagg

NCAA, College League, USA Basketball 2024: Seattle vs Duke NOV 29 November 29, 2024: Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) catches a lob during the NCAA Basketball game between the Seattle Redhawks and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Greg Atkins CSM

Well, if that’s the worst thing one can remember of his childhood, then that person has had a pretty good life so far. And it’s only going to get much better for him.

Flagg is still slated to be the first-overall pick in the NBA Draft, and even if that’s not the case, it’s safe to say that he’ll have more than enough money to buy as many dirt bikes as he wants.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

