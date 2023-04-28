Bolavip sat down with Paris Saint-Germain stars Lionel Messi, Neymar, Marquinhos, Vitinha and Sergio Ramos, among others, who told us what's their biggest accomplishment in their lives. Take a look!

Paris Saint-Germain have become a team that world soccer cannot take their eyes off. With Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Vitinha, and so many other stars in the same team, it's impossible not to watch their games.

Bolavip recently sat down with these world-renowned players, who opened up on different topics. From the stadiums they want to play at to the happiest memories in their careers, the PSG stars had a lot to tell us.

When asked about their greatest personal success, none of them mentioned a trophy or a record in particular. Instead, their families are the biggest source of satisfaction for all these superstars.

PSG stars mention family as biggest personal success

Marquinhos said his children and marriage are his greatest achievement, even if he lifted countless trophies throughout his career: "All I've reached, all I've conquered, where I am, all I am today. I cannot say anything opposite to that, just keep fighting and searching for more. But I'm very happy with all I have and what I am."

Vitinha also mentioned his daughter, while Neymar, Messi and Ramos all agreed that none of their accomplishments are as significant as their respective families.

Download the Crypto.com app here and get USD 25 in your account according to the terms and conditions!