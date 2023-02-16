PSG will host Lille at Parc des Princes on Matchday 24 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. The Parisians come from losing against Bayern in the UEFA Champions League, so they must show some reaction. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

PSG vs Lille: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Ligue 1 in the US

The leaders PSG will battle with Lille at Parc des Princes on Matchday 24 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 in what should be a fought game. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

PSG has the UEFA Champions League as the top priority, but the home loss against Bayern a couple of days ago forces them to improve quickly. Not having Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé in the best shape was too costly for the team, although they can’t stay with that defeat. The five-point advantage they have may not be enough if they aren’t better.

Lille are instead in a good run in the league. They have two wins in a row that allowed to position themselves back in the top 5, though there is an even more solid stretch that explains the favorable present. Their current path only has one loss in the last 10 matchdays.

When will PSG vs Lille be played?

PSG will go up against Lille on Matchday 24 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 this Sunday, February 19. The game will be played at Parc des Princes.

PSG vs Lille: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 AM

CT: 6 AM

MT: 5 AM

PT: 4 AM

How to watch PSG vs Lille in the US

The game between PSG and Lille on Matchday 24 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.