PSG and Lille will clash off on Sunday at Parc des Princes in the 24th round of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Check out here the probable lineups for this French league match.

Paris Saint-Germain will host Lille at Parc des Princes in Paris on Matchday 24 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season on Sunday, February 19, 2022, at 7:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this French league soccer game.

This will be their 92nd league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 36 games so far; LOSC Lille have celebrated a victory 30 times to this day, and the remaining 25 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 21, 2022, when the game ended in a 7-1 PSG win away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.

PSG probable lineup

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar were all declared fit for the match against Bayern despite lingering worries about their health, but Mbappe only made an appearance off the bench after making a quick recovery from a thigh injury. Presnel Kimpembe has also returned to action after missing time through injury, although Achraf Hakimi will miss the match due to a new hamstring injury, and Marquinhos is questionable after taking a blow to the thigh in midweek.

Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele, have joined them in the waiting area to provide moral support while they get medical attention. One of PSG's bright spots this season, 16-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery, might get another start on Sunday, while Kimpembe is in line to start with Sergio Ramos in the back line if Marquinhos doesn't make the cut.

PSG predicted XI:

Donnarumma; Pembele, Ramos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Vitinha; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar.

Lille probable lineup

While Gabriel Gudmundsson is the more conventional option, Lille left-back Ismaily is anticipated to miss a few more weeks due to a thigh injury, forcing Timothy Weah to play a more advanced defensive role than usual in recent weeks.

Also missing are Adam Ounas and promising centre-back Leny Yoro. Nonetheless, Paulo Fonseca should rely on what has worked in the past for the journey to Paris, as Jose Fonte, age 39, is spearheading the resistance against the deadly PSG trio.

Lille predicted XI:

Chevalier; Diakite, Fonte, Djalo, Gudmundsson; Andre, Angel Gomes; Zhegrova, Cabella, Bamba; David.