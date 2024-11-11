NBA News: Steve Kerr shares his reaction to Thompson’s decision to leave the Warriors

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shares his reacton to the moment when Klay Thompson made the decision to change teams in the NBA and join the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors have had a strong start to the NBA regular season as they prepare to face the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup. This matchup will mark Klay Thompson’s return to San Francisco, and Steve Kerr recently shared his reaction on the moment Thompson decided to part ways with the Warriors.

Thompson was an integral part of the franchise’s golden years, playing alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to secure four NBA championships under Kerr’s leadership. In an interview with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Kerr recounted the conversation in which Thompson shared his decision. “At the end of the breakfast, he said, ‘You know, I think it’s time. I think I’m going to go to Dallas,’” Kerr said.

“I understood. I completely understood,” Kerr added. “Sometimes, a fresh start can be healthy. I think it was the right decision for him. There’s always stuff as a coach that, you know, you look back and you go, ‘Man, I wish I had done this or said that.’ But there’s nothing that keeps me up at night.”

Kerr also acknowledged that Thompson’s last few years with the Warriors had been challenging, and a new beginning could be beneficial. “Everybody’s life and career arc is different,” he continued. “I think Klay made the right decision going to Dallas. Just seeing him the last couple of years, I think he needed a fresh start.”

Steve Kerr congratulates Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors as he comes off the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Klay Thompson reflects on returning to San Francisco

The Warriors have planned a tribute for Thompson’s return to Chase Center, and the former Splash Brother reflected on what it means to face his old team.

“It’ll be good to see people you grinded with, obviously, but to me, it’s just another regular season game in November,” Thompson shared. “Obviously, there are bigger implications with the NBA Cup, so what’s on my mind is to win that because I haven’t been a part of it yet. I know it’s young, but it’d be fun to play for that title.”

Stephen Curry on welcoming back Thompson

The remaining “Splash Brother,” Stephen Curry, emphasized the importance of staying focused on the game while acknowledging the recognition Thompson deserves.

“We have a game to play, so the focus has to be there,” Curry said. “But he deserves the celebration and the welcome he’s going to get. It’s a chance to reflect on all the memories we created together. At the same time, this isn’t a memorial or an obituary, it’s basketball.”