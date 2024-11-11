NFL News: Steelers QB Russell Wilson gets honest about Mike Williams' TD play

In a key Week 10 victory for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Washington Commanders, Russell Wilson and Mike Williams connected flawlessly to score an impressive touchdown.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone from being a promising team to a legitimate contender this NFL season. The surprising Washington Commanders posed a tough challenge, but under head coach Mike Tomlin, the Steelers emerged victorious. Mike Williams‘ debut was marked by a touchdown, following an excellent connection with star QB Russell Wilson.

In the week leading up to the highly anticipated trade deadline, Pittsburgh made a late move to secure talented WR Mike Williams from none other than the New York Jets. His debut couldn’t have been better, as he found the end zone for the Steelers.

Regarding this spectacular play, it was none other than Russell Wilson himself who, after the game, spoke with the media to share his thoughts on the touchdown scored by Williams: “It was a big-time catch by Mike,” Wilson said, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

“I just try to give him a chance and let him do his thing. As a guy that’s had [two] thousand-yard seasons in his career, a guy who’s made plays, a guy who’s faced some adversity. You love it when guys face adversity and they come through on the other end of it,” the former Seahawks and Broncos QB added.

Mike Williams #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers catches a go ahead touchdown against Benjamin St-Juste #25 of the Washington Commanders in the fourth quarter of a game at Northwest Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Landover,Maryland.

“It’s a credit to Mike, just studying the film and understanding all the extra time that we put in this week, just having confidence in the people around you,” Wilson also said.

Promising debut for Williams with the Steelers

With just a handful of practices under his belt since joining the Steelers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, WR Mike Williams has quickly made an impact. Head coach Mike Tomlin, one of the highest-paid and most successful in the league, had requested the acquisition of the former Jets player, and his arrival is already starting to pay off.

After the game, the player was asked if he had practiced that route, which led to his touchdown, during his short time with the team. Williams‘ response was clear and decisive.

“None. I didn’t run it one time,” he said, per Steelers beat reporter Mike DeFabo on X, formerly Twitter.

Pat Freiermuth #88 and Mike Williams #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrate after Williams’ receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Pittsburgh Steelers upcoming matches

vs Baltimore Ravens, November 17th

vs Cleveland Browns, November 21st

vs Cincinnati Bengals, December 1st

vs Cleveland Browns, December 8th

vs Philadelphia Eagles, December 15th