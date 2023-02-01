PSG will receive Toulouse at Parc des Princes on Matchday 22 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 looking to keep extending the lead. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

PSG vs Toulouse: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Ligue 1 in the US

The leaders PSG will clash with Toulouse at Parc des Princes on Matchday 22 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Stay here to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

PSG had an important game midweek because they weren’t in a good streak. Winning just one of four matches made the other teams get closer, but they were able to snap out of that run. The Parisian club visited Montpellier in what ended up being a 3-1 victory that included one goal of Lionel Messi. Although the headlines were on Kylian Mbappe for missing a penalty two times after retaking the first try, then leaving the field with an injury before the 20th minute.

Toulouse aren’t well established this season for their bad beginning. But their most recent performances put them back into a very decent level with the results proving it. They are in a five-game undefeated streak that has four wins. Their latest match was a 4-1 triumph on Wednesday vs Troyes at home.

PSG vs Toulouse: Date

PSG will play vs Toulouse on Matchday 22 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 this Saturday, February 4. The game will be played at Parc des Princes.

PSG vs Toulouse: Time by State in the US

ET: 11 AM

CT: 10 AM

MT: 9 AM

PT: 8 AM

How to watch PSG vs Toulouse in the US

The game between PSG and Toulouse on Matchday 22 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. BeIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN SPORTS are the other options.