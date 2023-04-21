PSG will chase one of the players they rejected after he became a worldwide star. Check out all the details about the possible move.

Once again, PSG are living a very complicated moment. Though they will almost certainly win the 2022-2023 Ligue 1, the season is a total disappointment after an early exit in the Round of 16 at the Champions League against Bayern Munich.

This was supposed to be a team dominating Europe with names such as Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnnaruma and many others. However, the same old story for PSG. No big trophies to show for.

Now, with Messi's possible return to Barcelona, the French club might enter another rebulding process. As we already know, money isn't a problem. In an unexpected turn of events, PSG will try to claim back a current star they discarded who is shining (guess where) in the Champions League.

PSG will pursue Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan

According to a report from Il Giornale, PSG are ready to pay at least $80 million for the French goalkeeper, Mike Maignan. Though Gianluigi Donnarumma arrived with extraordinary credentials after winning the 2021 Euro with Italy, his tenure with Paris Saint-Germain has been under scrutiny thanks to critical mistakes in big games at the Champions League.

In the case of Mike Maignan, the goalkeeper was formed in the youth categories of PSG. However, in 2015, the club sold him to Lille for just $1 million. You read well. A minimal amount for a superb player. Of course, Maignan had extraordinary performances and, in 2021, AC Milan signed him.

After arriving to AC Milan, Mike Maignan has become one of the best goalkeepers in the world and is the heir of Hugo Lloris with France's national team. PSG regret that 'million gift' made a few years ago and is ready to offer a massive amount to bring him back.