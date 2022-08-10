Palmeiras take on Atletico Mineiro at Allianz Parque in São Paulo for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Quarter-finals Second Leg. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Palmeiras and Atletico Mineiro meet in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Quarter-finals Second Leg. This game will take place at Allianz Parque in São Paulo. Both teams know that they must play with their best attacking strategy to avoid definition by penalty kicks. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Palmeiras are one of the big favorites to win this tournament but unfortunately they tied the first leg and that means that the second game of the round is a life or death battle to advance to the next stage.

Atletico Mineiro had a good performance during the group stage winning Group D with a record of 3-2-1 and 11 points. So far the toughest game for them was against Emelec during RO16 as they tied the first game 1-1 and won the second leg 1-0.

Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro: Kick-Off Time

Palmeiras and Atletico Mineiro play for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Quarter-finals Second Leg game on Wednesday, August 10 at Allianz Parque in São Paulo. The home team is favorite to win this game, but the visitors know how to win after drawing the first game.

Australia: 4:30 AM August 11

Bahamas: 8:30 PM

Bangladesh: 6:30 AM August 11

Barbados: 8:30 PM

Belize: 12:30 AM August 11

Botswana: 2:30 AM August 11

Brazil: 3:30 AM August 11

Cameroon: 1:30 AM August 11

Ethiopia: 3:30 AM August 11

France: 2:30 AM August 11

Gambia: 12:30 AM August 11

Germany: 2:30 AM August 11

Ghana: 12:30 AM August 11

India: 12:00 AM August 11

Ireland: 1:30 AM August 11

Italy: 2:30 AM August 11

Jamaica: 7:30 PM

Kenya: 3:30 AM August 11

Lesotho: 2:30 AM August 11

Liberia: 12:30 AM August 11

Malawi: 2:30 AM August 11

Malta: 2:30 AM August 11

Mauritius: 4:30 AM August 11

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Namibia: 2:30 AM August 11

Netherlands: 2:30 AM August 11

Nigeria: 1:30 AM August 11

Pakistan: 5:30 AM August 11

Portugal: 1:30 AM August 11

Rwanda: 2:30 AM August 11

Sierra Leone: 12:30 AM August 11

South Africa: 2:30 AM August 11

South Sudan: 2:30 AM August 11

Spain: 2:30 AM August 11

Sri Lanka: 12:00 AM August 11

Tanzania: 3:30 AM August 11

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:30 PM

Uganda: 1:30 AM August 11

United Kingdom: 1:30 AM August 11

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

Zambia: 2:30 AM August 11

Zimbabwe: 2:30 AM August 11

Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada, FuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital LIVE, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Italy: DAZN

Mexico: Marca Claro

Netherlands: ESPN 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 3

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital LIVE, sportdigital

Turkey: S Sport, S Sport+

United States: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, FuboTV (7-day free trial)

How to watch Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro anywhere

