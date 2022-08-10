Palmeiras and Atletico Mineiro meet in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Quarter-finals Second Leg. This game will take place at Allianz Parque in São Paulo. Both teams know that they must play with their best attacking strategy to avoid definition by penalty kicks. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.
Palmeiras are one of the big favorites to win this tournament but unfortunately they tied the first leg and that means that the second game of the round is a life or death battle to advance to the next stage.
Atletico Mineiro had a good performance during the group stage winning Group D with a record of 3-2-1 and 11 points. So far the toughest game for them was against Emelec during RO16 as they tied the first game 1-1 and won the second leg 1-0.
Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro: Kick-Off Time
Palmeiras and Atletico Mineiro play for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Quarter-finals Second Leg game on Wednesday, August 10 at Allianz Parque in São Paulo. The home team is favorite to win this game, but the visitors know how to win after drawing the first game.
Australia: 4:30 AM August 11
Bahamas: 8:30 PM
Bangladesh: 6:30 AM August 11
Barbados: 8:30 PM
Belize: 12:30 AM August 11
Botswana: 2:30 AM August 11
Brazil: 3:30 AM August 11
Cameroon: 1:30 AM August 11
Ethiopia: 3:30 AM August 11
France: 2:30 AM August 11
Gambia: 12:30 AM August 11
Germany: 2:30 AM August 11
Ghana: 12:30 AM August 11
India: 12:00 AM August 11
Ireland: 1:30 AM August 11
Italy: 2:30 AM August 11
Jamaica: 7:30 PM
Kenya: 3:30 AM August 11
Lesotho: 2:30 AM August 11
Liberia: 12:30 AM August 11
Malawi: 2:30 AM August 11
Malta: 2:30 AM August 11
Mauritius: 4:30 AM August 11
Mexico: 7:30 PM
Namibia: 2:30 AM August 11
Netherlands: 2:30 AM August 11
Nigeria: 1:30 AM August 11
Pakistan: 5:30 AM August 11
Portugal: 1:30 AM August 11
Rwanda: 2:30 AM August 11
Sierra Leone: 12:30 AM August 11
South Africa: 2:30 AM August 11
South Sudan: 2:30 AM August 11
Spain: 2:30 AM August 11
Sri Lanka: 12:00 AM August 11
Tanzania: 3:30 AM August 11
Trinidad and Tobago: 8:30 PM
Uganda: 1:30 AM August 11
United Kingdom: 1:30 AM August 11
United States: 8:30 PM (ET)
Zambia: 2:30 AM August 11
Zimbabwe: 2:30 AM August 11
Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Canada: beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada, FuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital LIVE, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
Italy: DAZN
Mexico: Marca Claro
Netherlands: ESPN 2
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 3
Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital LIVE, sportdigital
Turkey: S Sport, S Sport+
United States: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, FuboTV (7-day free trial)
How to watch Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro anywhere
