Pogba signed with Juventus again this past summer after leaving Manchester United as a free agent, but he has yet to make his season debut after suffering another injury. Here, find out how long he will be out and what it would mean for his future in Turin.

Paul Pogba suffers new injury: How much is he out and how will it affect his future at Juventus?

The latest injury of Paul Pogba, who last played professionally in April 2022 for Manchester United, is a major setback for Juventus. While the Bianconeri were hoping to improve their team by adding the Frenchman, this outcome is not what they had hoped for.

In the summer, they signed the free-agent midfielder who was widely considered to be one of the best players available. However, a pre-season injury forced him to sit out the whole season.

Despite being one of Juve's highest-paid players, the Frenchman has still not returned to action after suffering yet another injury. He was an unused substitute in his first official call-up last Sunday against Monza, but a new setback has kept him out of Coppa Italia's matchup with Lazio in the mid-week.

What is Paul Pogba's injury status with Juventus?

In a news conference on Wednesday, manager Massimiliano Allegri reportedly seemed quite displeased when discussing the ex-United star. The Italian coach predicted that in two or three months, Pogba may achieve his optimum performance, but that by that time, the season would be almost over.

"Many players have been dealing with long-term injuries. Pogba hasn’t played since April. It takes a while to get back in shape. As happened with Chiesa who had to stop and start again. It takes time for him, nobody can work miracles. His body must adapt. We must use him wisely and at the right moment when he will be fit", he said in a press conference.

Juventus' frustration with the 2018 World Cup winner reportedly began last August, when the 29-year-old rejected cautious treatment of a meniscus injury. A month later, though, he realized the therapy had failed to improve his condition, and he changed his mind.

Thus, the future of Paul Pogba in Serie A is uncertain, with the club reportedly contemplating transferring or possibly canceling the player's contract. It is thus no longer completely out of the question that Pogba's contract will be canceled at the conclusion of the season, as per Gazzetta dello Sport and the Daily Mail, or that he will be sold to a less competitive league, such as the MLS in the United States.