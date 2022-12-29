One of the greatest players to ever play the game of soccer passed away in a Sao Paulo hospital where he was receiving treatment for colon cancer.

At the age of 82 Pelé has passed away, it was confirmed by his agent Joe Fraga, he died in the same hospital where he was receiving treatment for colon cancer the last few weeks. An icon, ambassador, and legend of the game of soccer it is reported that Pelé scored 1,281 goals when counting league games, national team matches, international competitions, and friendlies.

Pelé won three FIFA World Cups and seven international cups with Brazil, with club Santos he obtained six Brazilian leagues, five international championships, and 14 regional competitions. With the New York Cosmos on paper, he won one NASL championship, but off the field he did so much more for American soccer.

Pelé was larger than life, known for referring to himself in the third person; he was the ultimate ambassador of the game of soccer, being recognized along with Diego Maradona as the soccer player of the 20th century in 2000.

The death of Pelé

Pelé had been suffering from various ailments in the last two years most recently being hospitalized for kidney problems in December 2022, during the FIFA World Cup. During his hospitalization, Pelé posted on social media even commenting on some of the matches.

In the last week Pelé was being accompanied by his daughter Kely Nascimento but succumbed to his ailments on December 29th, 2022.

In the world of American soccer Pelé in an instant turned the semiprofessional North American Soccer League into a professional league and gave the New York Cosmos instant credibility. Pelé brought the world’s game to the United States in 1975 and would eventually be inducted into the Soccer Hall of Fame.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento the world will forever remember him by Pelé.