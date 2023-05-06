Pep Guardiola is trending topic worldwide thanks to an incredible sequence with Erling Haaland during Manchester city's victory against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola has Manchester City as the best team in the Premier League and probably in the world. Though Arsenal seemed like the favorite to win the title just a few weeks ago, the Citizens are in a ten-game winning streak in control of the standings with a four-point advantage over the Gunners.

Of course, the biggest challenge is right ahead when Manchester City face Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Champions League. Locally, they've been spectacular. In Europe, no trophies to show for. That has to change.

However, in the middle of a great moment in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola doesn't want to lose focus. That's why, in an incredible sequence against Leeds, the coach went at it with Erling Haaland. Read here to check out the details.

Pep Guardiola's incident with Erling Haaland in Manchester City vs Leeds

Manchester City had a comfortable 2-0 advantage over Leeds United when they were awarded a penalty kick in minute 84'. Erling Haaland is the official player to take those shots, but, he decided to give the try to Ilkay Gundogan.

Gundogan was looking to clinch a hat-trick. However, he missed the opportunity. Just a few seconds later, Rodrigo Moreno scored for Leeds and Manchester City suffered to claim the victory in the final minutes. Pep Guardiola took notice.

After that sequence, Guardiola started yelling to Erling Haaland in an image captured by the TV broadcast. "You have to take it. Erling, you have to take it." Then, after the game, Pep talked about the situation. "The game is not over. It shows how nice and generous Erling is. If it is 4-0 with 10 minutes left, OK. But at 2-0? Erling is the best penalty taker right now, so, he has to take it."