Fever coach Stephanie White compares Caitlin Clark to one of the WNBA’s ‘all-time greats’

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White has been working closely with Caitlin Clark ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, and she hasn’t been shy about praisingthe young star’s relentless approach to the game. White, who was recently hired to lead the Fever, spoke about Clark’s work ethic at Purdue University’s Presidential Lecture Series, drawing a notable comparison to WNBA legend Tamika Catchings.

“So far she has been,” White, one of Fever’s legends, said when asked if Clark is easy to coach. “You know, most great players want to be coached. They want to be challenged, they want to continue to be pushed outside their comfort zone because they want to be the greatest that’s ever played.”

“I don’t want to put words in Caitlin Clark’s mouth, but when you have somebody who works like she works on a daily basis, that is a perfectionist, that does things on such an elite level, they want to be the best,” White added.

Clark’s drive and focus have stood out to White early on, reminding her of Catchings, the Hall of Famer and former WNBA MVP who led the Fever to their first championship in 2012. “I compare her work ethic to the only other player who I’ve seen that works like this is Tamika Catchings, who is the all-time greatest. One of the all-time greats.”

This season, Clark will be challenged as the Fever have signed several experienced players to strengthen their championship pursuit. Natasha Howard, Sydney Colson, DeWanna Bonner, and Sophie Cunningham are joining forces with Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell, forming one of the most exciting rosters in the league.

Clark gushes over Tamika Catchings

Clark has also spoken highly of Catchings, crediting the Fever legend for supporting her transition into the league. During an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast in January, Clark shared how Catchings has played a role in her development.

“One person that comes to mind is Tamika Catchings, who was an MVP in the WNBA and won the Championship with the Indiana Fever in 2012,” Clark said when asked about former players who have helped her. “Tamika is still a huge figure in the Indianapolis community, and she was one of the first people to text me after I was drafted.”

Tamika Catchings is an icon for Indiana Fever (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Clark added, “She still checks in on me, which is so cool. It’s amazing to have someone like her, who isn’t in the building every day, but means so much to the community and the organization. She’s a legend—her number is in the rafters.”

As Clark continues to prepare for her second WNBA season, her determination remains evident. With White at the helm and a strong connection to Fever, she is focused on leading Indiana to new heights, aiming to bring another championship to the franchise.