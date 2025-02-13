For many analysts, there is no player quite like Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, his draft stock may have shifted dramatically following a shocking decision that could impact where he is selected.

With the 2025 NFL Draft fast approaching, hundreds of college players are anxiously awaiting the moment their names are called. However, not all of them will have the chance to fulfill their dream of playing in the NFL.

According to most mock drafts, Travis Hunter is a lock for the top three picks. However, a major announcement he just made could cause some teams to rethink their interest in him.

Travis Hunter makes stunning decision ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft presents all 32 teams with the opportunity to strengthen their rosters. While hundreds of college prospects will aim to make a name for themselves, only a select few will emerge as franchise-changing talents.

For players projected to be taken in the first round—especially in the top five—expectations are sky-high. Travis Hunter is undoubtedly in that elite category.

The Colorado Buffaloes star has dominated at the college level, but what sets him apart is his versatility. His ability to excel as both a cornerback and wide receiver has made him one of the most coveted prospects in this draft class.

At Colorado, Hunter showcased his skills on both sides of the ball, proving to be a game-changer at both positions. Many experts view him as a generational talent, but he has now made a firm decision about his future in the league.

Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) working out before the game with Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake Ut.

According to Dov Kleiman, Travis Hunter has officially declared that he will enter the NFL Combine as a cornerback. This announcement has taken many by surprise, as his outstanding 2024 season as a wide receiver had led some teams to envision him as a top offensive weapon.

Will Travis Hunter be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

While Hunter’s skills as a cornerback are elite, his production as a wide receiver has been just as impressive. However, playing both positions in the NFL is nearly impossible.

The Titans currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While they are expected to target a quarterback, Hunter’s decision to focus solely on defense could still impact how teams at the top of the draft board approach their selections.