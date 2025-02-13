Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama issues warning to NBA players about his role in All-Star Weekend

In just a few hours, the city of San Francisco will host the top players of the 2024-25 NBA season for the annual All-Star Weekend. Among the stars in attendance will be Victor Wembanyama, who has earned his place thanks to his stellar performances with the San Antonio Spurs. The French phenom made it clear that he is approaching the event with serious intentions, sending a strong message to the other participants.

“If it turns out like every other recent game, slow and just playing around, I hope I can bring that contrast of a single guy who goes crazy, dives on the ball, hustles every play,” Wembanyama said during a recent interview with the San Antonio Express-News.

The French center emphasized that he isn’t headed to San Francisco to simply enjoy the spectacle. Instead, he is determined to make an impact in his first All-Star appearance and prove why he belongs among the NBA’s elite talents. “I’m definitely going to try to bring that energy,” Victor assured.

This isn’t the first time the Spurs star has made his ambitions clear regarding his participation in All-Star Weekend. “I don’t have any interest in making friends or trying to do anything,” he said in an interview shared by journalist Michael C. Wright on his official X account last week. “I’m here for work.”

Wembanyama is taking All-Star Weekend seriously.

Victor Wembanyama’s comments reflect the ongoing debate surrounding All-Star Weekend’s evolving format, with some NBA fans and analysts criticizing the league’s decision to introduce four teams in a short tournament this year. Declining ratings and growing public disinterest have been cited as key factors behind the changes. Some analysts, however, have pointed to the lack of intensity among the players as a major issue.

“I don’t blame the league office for this at all… this is on the players, man,” Stephen A. Smith said a few weeks ago. “This is the ultimate indictment against the NBA players. They play harder practicing in the summer league. Now what possible excuse could you have for playing harder practicing amongst yourselves in the Summer League than you are in an exhibition game where stars descend from all over the country, if not all over the world, to come and watch you play in an exhibition?”

With Wembanyama repeatedly expressing his commitment to putting on a competitive show and showcasing his skills, he seems to align with critics like Smith, who have called out the players for their lackluster performances in recent All-Star Weekends.

All-Star Weekend schedule

The event in San Francisco will kick off on Friday with the Rising Stars as the main attraction. On Saturday, the marquee events will include the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest, and Slam Dunk Contest. Finally, Sunday will feature the highlight of the weekend: the 74th NBA All-Star Game, which will include an initial matchup between Kenny’s Young Stars and Chuck’s Global Stars, followed by a second game between Shaq’s OGs and Candace’s Rising Stars. The final game will pit the winners of both matchups against each other for the grand finale.

