The 21-year-old New York native is on the radar of the English national team and USMNT set up. Balogun is rumored to be ready to take the next step in his career.

Possible USMNT or England prospect Folarin Balogun is officially an Arsenal player on loan to French outlet Reims where he has had a breakout season. The striker has 16 goals in 27 matches this season in France.

Now according to reporter Ekrem Konur there is major interest in the 21-year-old from a club in Serie A and the Premier League. It is not known if Arsenal are looking to sell Balogun, but given their deep squad, the sale of the New York born youngster could give The Gunners a healthy transfer fee.

The clubs in question are Lazio and Newcastle United, both are reported as “monitoring” Balogun who is having a career season. Here is a player profile on Folarin Balogun.

Folarin Balogun profile

Folarin Balogun was born in New York to Nigerian parents, at the age of two they would move to England and that is where Folarin Balogun has spent most of his upbringing. In 2008 Balogun entered the Arsenal youth system and would eventually play 2 games for the club.

In between there was a loan to Middlesbrough where he scored 3 goals in 20 matches and currently his loan with Reims where he is having a career year. Known for his pace, technique, and being two-footed, Balogun has represented England since 2018.

Before that he did represent the United States, scoring 2 goals in 4 games with the U-18 side, the USSF and England FA are doing their best to convince the striker to choose one of those programs, Balogun has yet to make a decision.