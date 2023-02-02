Pumas UNAM meet Atlas on Matchday 5 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Atlas visit Pumas UNAM on Matchday 5 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US. The match will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Pumas UNAM are one of the biggest surprises in the start of Clausura 2023. After all the doubts around new coach, Rafael Puente Jr, Pumas have seven points and are currently in the Top 5 of Liga MX. Last week, they rescued a great 0-0 tie at Tijuana considering they played with 10 men since minute 40' following a red card to Arturo Ortiz.

On the other side, Atlas are in a rebuilding process after their legendary coach, Diego Cocca, signed with Tigres UANL. So far, Benjamin Mora has done a good job proving all his titles in Malaysia weren't a coincidence. They are undefeated after four matches, but, the last three of them have been ties.

Pumas UNAM vs Atlas: Date

Pumas UNAM host Atlas as part of Matchday 5 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Sunday, February 5 at 1 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Pumas UNAM vs Atlas: Time by State in the US

ET: 1 PM

CT: 12 PM

MT: 11 AM

PT: 10 AM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Atlas in the US

Pumas face off with Atlas on Matchday 5 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.