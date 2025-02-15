AC Milan icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals the most complete defender he’s ever played with

AC Milan legend, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has played alongside some of the greatest defenders in modern soccer history—Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, Jaap Stam, Giorgio Chiellini, Thiago Silva, and Carles Puyol, to name a few. However, the Swedish superstar is unequivocal about who stands out as the most complete of them all.

In an interview with Italy’s Corriere TV, Ibrahimovic reflected on the elite defenders he faced and teamed up with throughout his 24-year career. While he acknowledged the caliber of several legends, one name ultimately stood above the rest.

“There are so many. If you play in Italian soccer, you’re going to face a lot of strong defenders,” Ibrahimovic said. “Ten years ago, defenders were tougher; there wasn’t even VAR. You had to go up against players like Paolo Maldini, Nesta, Stam, Chiellini, Thiago Silva…” he recalled.

When pressed to name the best, Ibrahimovic didn’t hesitate to choose Thiago Silva. “When I played with him, I always said it was like having an Ibrahimovic in defense,” Zlatan said. “He was the most complete defender; he could do it all. Then we went to Paris together, and we won so much. He’s a top defender,” he concluded.

Thiago Silva and Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Milan celebrate the victory after the Serie A match between AS Roma and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico. (Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)

Thiago Silva reflects on joining PSG with Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva formed a formidable partnership, appearing in over 200 games together for both AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. The duo left Milan in 2012 to join PSG, and Thiago Silva shared a memorable moment about how their joint move unfolded.

“Right after I signed with PSG, Zlatan called me to confirm if I had really signed,” Thiago Silva said in a 2019 interview. “I told him I had, and he said, ‘You’re not joking, right? If you’re not going, I won’t sign. And if you’re lying, I’ll come find you,’” Silva recounted with a laugh.

Zlatan’s legacy: A career to remember

Zlatan Ibrahimovic officially retired at 41 after winning a Serie A title with AC Milan, capping off nearly a quarter-century of professional soccer. Over the course of his career, the Swedish striker played 827 matches, scoring an incredible 561 goals. This achievement places him among the top 15 goal-scorers in soccer history and one of the top seven in this century.