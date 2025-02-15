Trending topics:
Where to watch Toluca vs Chivas live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Toluca take on Chivas for the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Alan Mozo of Chivas
Alan Mozo of Chivas

Toluca and Chivas will face against each other in a Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchday 7 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Toluca vs Chivas online for FREE in the US on Amazon Prime Video]

Chivas secured a much-needed boost with their win over Atlas, easing the pressure after a sluggish start to the Clausura. Now aiming to solidify their spot in the Play-in positions and push closer to the top six, Guadalajara face a critical test against Toluca.

Toluca, sitting just one point ahead of Chivas with 9 points, is also eyeing a rise in the standings. A loss could knock them out of the Play-in spots, but a win would provide a significant lift, making this matchup pivotal for both sides.

When will the Toluca vs Chivas match be played?

Toluca play against Chivas in the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Saturday, February 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 PM (ET).

Toluca vs Chivas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Toluca vs Chivas in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Toluca and Chivas will be available for viewers in the USA on Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream and ViX. However, with both TUDN and Univision no longer included on Fubo, fans cannot use this streaming platform to catch all Liga MX action.

To watch the game for free, you have to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video which offers a 30-day free trial. From the Amazon Prime platform, you can subscribe to ViX (with a 7-day free trial) and there you will have free access to this Liga MX match.

Better Collective Logo