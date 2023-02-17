Pumas UNAM and Chivas face off in Matchday 8 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Pumas UNAM host Chivas in the most expected duel of Matchday 8 in Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.

Pumas UNAM are suddenly free falling with no wins in the last four games and just collecting two points. Furthermore, in a span of just five days, they received seven goals combined against Tigres UANL and Necaxa. As expected, these results have triggered many doubts around new coach Rafael Puente del Rio.

Meanwhile, Chivas finally won at home 2-1 over Tijuana. They haven't lost in the last four games and already climbed all the way back to fifth place in the standings. Following a start full of uncertainty, Veljko Paunović seems to be on the right track leading a new project as coach in Liga MX with Guadalajara.

Pumas UNAM vs Chivas: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 12:05 AM (Sunday)

Australia: 1:05 PM (AEST) (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 9:05 AM (Sunday)

Belgium: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Brazil: 12:05 AM (Sunday)

Canada: 10:05 PM

Croatia: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Denmark: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Egypt: 5:05 AM (Sunday)

France: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Germany: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Ghana: 3:05 AM (Sunday)

Greece: 5:05 AM (Sunday)

India: 8:35 AM (Sunday)

Indonesia: 11:05 AM (Sunday)

Ireland: 3:05 AM (Sunday)

Israel: 5:05 AM (Sunday)

Italy: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Jamaica: 10:05 PM

Kenya: 6:05 AM (Sunday)

Malaysia: 11:05 AM (Sunday)

Mexico: 9:05 PM

Morocco: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Netherlands: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

New Zealand: 4:05 PM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Norway: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Philippines: 11:05 AM (Sunday)

Poland: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Portugal: 3:05 AM (Sunday)

Saudi Arabia: 6:05 AM (Sunday)

Serbia: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Singapore: 11:05 AM (Sunday)

South Africa: 5:05 AM (Sunday)

Spain: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Sweden: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Switzerland: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

UAE: 7:05 AM (Sunday)

UK: 3:05 AM (Sunday)

United States: 10:05 PM

Pumas UNAM vs Chivas: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: Sky HD, TUDN

Dominican Republic: Sky HD, TUDN

El Salvador: Sky HD, TUDN

Guatemala: Sky HD, TUDN

Honduras: Sky HD, TUDN

Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Sky HD, VIX+, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Afizzionados

Nicaragua: Sky HD, TUDN

Panama: Sky HD, TUDN

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision