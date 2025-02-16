Seahawks GM John Schneider reveals plans for next NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks failed to accomplish their NFL season goal of winning Super Bowl LIX. The Seahawks finished second in the NFC West division behind the Rams, leaving them without a chance to make a playoff run. Mike Macdonald’s team suffered a lot offensively and this prevented the team from advancing in the season. After this, the Seahawks GM John Schneider spoke about the plans he has for the team next season.

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider did not shy away from acknowledging the team’s struggles on offense. Speaking on Seattle Sports, he stated, “We know exactly what our deficiencies are… We can all see it, right? And we have a plan to address everything.”

John Schneider comments suggest that the front office is fully aware of the issues that plagued the Seahawks in 2024 and is actively working on solutions. While he did not specify their exact approach, his confidence indicates that changes are coming.

Seattle’s offensive struggles were evident throughout the season, with inconsistency along the offensive line frequently disrupting the team’s rhythm. Despite Geno Smith’s playmaking ability, constant pressure and a lack of a reliable ground attack hindered offensive production.

John Schneider, general manager of the Seattle Seahawks, poses with Mike Macdonald as Macdonald is announced as the new Seattle Seahawks head coach at Virginia Mason Athletic Center on February 01, 2024 in Renton, Washington.

Injuries and roster depth concerns may have prompted John Schneider to look for potential reinforcements this offseason. Consequently, the key question now is how Seattle will execute its plan. While the offensive line appears to be a priority, other areas, such as play calling and roster depth, could also see adjustments.

Seahawks GM John Schneider reveals key insight into team’s financial plans

Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider has confirmed that the team is actively working on plans to strengthen their roster while improving financial flexibility ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

“We want to be able to have enough room and enough cash to be able to do the things we want to do to be able to address whatever is going on, what we perceive as a deficiency as we get closer to the trade deadline.” stated Schneider.

Working on financial issues does not mean that team is struggling financially. Instead, it is a proactive strategy aimed ensure that the necessary resources are available.

Besides, The Seahawks are prioritizing calculated adjustments to the roster to remain competitive. Although Schneider confirmed that the front office has a clear roadmap for the offseason, he refrained from revealing specific targets or immediate priorities.